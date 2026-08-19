Silo Author Hugh Howey Has A Sci-Fi Book Recommendation Perfect For Alternate History Fans

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Graham Yost's TV series "Silo" takes place in a distant future after some sort of mysterious global cataclysm has rendered Earth's surface uninhabitable. The show centers on a community of 10,000 people who live in an enormous underground silo that is separated into 144 floors. These levels are organized according to class, with the "elites" living near the top and the working classes residing deeper below. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette Nichols, one of the engineers who oversees the lower-floor generators, and the series' main characters are all devoted to the silo's functionality. Tim Robbins plays the head of IT, Common plays the head of security, Harriet Walter plays an electrical engineer, and so on.

"Silo" is essentially a complex "mystery box" series à la "Lost," where many questions linger in the air. It's based on a trilogy of novels by author Hugh Howey, whose first "Silo" book, "Wool," was published in 2011. In 2013, he rounded things out with the novels "Shift" and "Dust," and he's been something of a literary darling ever since. He's written zombie books, YA mystery stories, and his short story series "Beacon 23" was even adapted into an MGM+ TV show in 2023.

Naturally, with such a literary imprimatur, Howey is eager to share his favorite books he's read of late. On his personal website, for example, he recommended author Ted Kosmatka's "Prophet of Bones," a 2013 alternate history sci-fi novel that he's fond of.