Gilligan's Island Star Alan Hale Jr. Guest Starred In A Forgotten '50s Adventure Series

Few people may remember the adventure TV series "Northwest Passage," which aired on NBC for a single 26-episode season in 1957 and 1958. One might be tempted to conflate the series with the 1940 Spencer Tracy movie of the same title, which would be a fair misapprehension, as both were inspired by Kenneth Roberts' 1937 novel, "Northwest Passage," about the French and Indian War, fought between 1754 and 1763. For history neophytes, that was a conflict between the French and the British, with each side employing First Nation people as allies.

The "Northwest Passage" TV series starred Keith Roberts as Major Robert Rogers, a real-life British soldier who formed a band of soldiers called Rogers' Raiders during the war. Roger was the character played by Spencer Tracy in the movie. Keith Roberts was joined by Buddy Ebsen, who played Sergeant Hunk Marriner, Don Burnett as Ensign Langdon Towne, and Philip Tonge as General Amherst. The series tells stories drawn from the first half of Kenneth Roberts' novel and focuses on minor skirmishes, spies, battles, and other conflicts during the war. The actual Northwest Passage of the novel isn't covered in the movie or in the TV series.

"Northwest Passage" had an impressive raft of directors as well. Jacques Tourneur, the director of "Cat People," "I Walked with a Zombie," and "Out of the Past," helmed a few episodes, as did George Waggner, the director of "The Wolf Man." For the purposes of this article, we will also point out that Alan Hale Jr., of "Gilligan's Island" fame, appeared in the show's second episode playing a character named Sam Beal.