Adam West's Batman Series Snuck In A Subtle Gilligan's Island Easter Egg

The 1966 "Batman" TV series — one of the best TV shows of all time — wasn't shy about including shameless cameos. Early in the show's run, the producers invented an organic conceit that would allow famous people to literally poke their heads in for a moment to deliver a few lines of dialogue. While Batman (Adam West) and Robin (Burt Ward) were scaling the side of a building — something they did often — a celebrity guest would open a window to see who might be making noise on their outside wall. The series featured peek-ins from Sammy Davis, Jr., Jerry Lewis, Art Linkletter, Don Ho, and Dick Clark.

Other notable stars also provided peek-ins, but many appeared in character, playing their roles from other hip TV shows at the time. Ted Cassidy, for instance, appeared as Lurch from "The Addams Family." Werner Klemperer had a cameo as Colonel Klink from "Hogan's Heroes." Perhaps most famously, Van Williams and Bruce Lee appeared as the Green Hornet and Kato from "The Green Hornet." "Batman" was sharply aware of its place in the pop culture firmament, and celebrities lined up to be in on the joke.

By the show's third season, however, the peek-in cameos became less common as the show's ratings began to flag. Cameos started to slow, and they were no longer presented using the peek-in format. Instead, some recognizable actors would merely appear in bit parts or supporting roles.

Case in point: in the episode "The Ogg and I" (November 2, 1967), Police Chief O'Hara (Stafford Repp) visited a diner, stalked by the villainous Egghead (Vincent Price). O'Hara orders food from the diner's owner, a jolly man played by celebrity guest Alan Hale from "Gilligan's Island."

To add to the joke, Hale's character is named Gilligan.