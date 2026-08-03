Alan Hale Jr. And Randy Stuart's Adventure TV Show Should Have Been A Classic

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Alan Hale, Jr. is, of course, most recognized for playing Jonas Grumby, a.k.a. The Skipper, on Sherwood Schwartz's 1964 sitcom "Gilligan's Island." It was a role he reportedly loved playing, and was 100% fine with being remembered as a comedian. Looking back over Hale's entire acting career, however, reveals dozens and dozens of credits, stretching all the way back to 1941. He served in the Coast Guard during World War II, but immediately returned to acting thereafter, landing a role on "The Gene Autrey Show" in 1950. It's likely that Hale's famous father had something to do with his success as an actor, but it's more likely that Hale was just talented and reliable; he wouldn't have worked so frequently and in so many different kinds of projects if he was just coasting on his name.

Hale's first regular TV gig was playing the title character in the short-lived 1952 adventure series "Biff Baker, U.S.A." Hale played Biff, an importer who traveled the world looking for art and other items to import. He worked alongside his wife, Louise, who was played by Randy Stuart from "The Incredible Shrinking Man." Although the Bakers were ostensibly just ordinary citizens, their habit for finding international malfeasance might have some viewers believing they were spies.

"Biff Baker, U.S.A." was a 30-minute series that ran on CBS for only one 21-episode season, with six of its episodes going unaired. Finding it is a little spotty. 10 episodes are currently available on the Roku Channel, while Tubi has the same 10, plus Episode 11, "Blue Mosque." There were once some low-rent DVDs out there (and you can still find them on the second-hand market), but the two volumes only had eight episodes in total.