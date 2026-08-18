X-Men MCU Fan Art Reveals What Obsession Star Inde Navarrette Could Look Like As Rogue

There's a lot riding on Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men reboot movie. Luckily, everything revealed thus far bodes extremely well. That's certainly the case with the casting. Kit Connor is set to play Cyclops, and Samara Weaving has been cast as Emma Frost. But Disney recently announced the rest of Marvel's new X-Men cast at D23, confirming that Maya Boyd will appear as Storm, Christopher Abbott as Charles Xavier, and Adam Driver as the film's villain Mister Sinister.

That wasn't the end of the exciting revelations, either. Marvel Studios has also cast "Obsession" star Inde Navarrette as Rogue. The actor gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of the possessed girlfriend Nikki in Curry Barker's breakout horror hit. Now, she'll be joining the mutants for their MCU debut, and the latest fan art confirms what we've all known since the announcement: Navarrette is an ideal choice.

Digital artist Aitesam Farooq, aka @spdrmnkyxxiii, posted his rendition of the actor as Rogue.

Granted, this is only a visual representation of how Navarrette might look in the role, but one look at the rendering makes it clear. Farooq's art confirms what most of us knew: Marvel has cast the right actor to finally get Rogue right (though, predictably, there are already several comments complaining about Navarrette's height ... sigh). We'll have to wait for official images, but for now, Farooq has nailed it.