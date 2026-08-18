X-Men MCU Fan Art Reveals What Obsession Star Inde Navarrette Could Look Like As Rogue
There's a lot riding on Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men reboot movie. Luckily, everything revealed thus far bodes extremely well. That's certainly the case with the casting. Kit Connor is set to play Cyclops, and Samara Weaving has been cast as Emma Frost. But Disney recently announced the rest of Marvel's new X-Men cast at D23, confirming that Maya Boyd will appear as Storm, Christopher Abbott as Charles Xavier, and Adam Driver as the film's villain Mister Sinister.
That wasn't the end of the exciting revelations, either. Marvel Studios has also cast "Obsession" star Inde Navarrette as Rogue. The actor gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of the possessed girlfriend Nikki in Curry Barker's breakout horror hit. Now, she'll be joining the mutants for their MCU debut, and the latest fan art confirms what we've all known since the announcement: Navarrette is an ideal choice.
Digital artist Aitesam Farooq, aka @spdrmnkyxxiii, posted his rendition of the actor as Rogue.
Granted, this is only a visual representation of how Navarrette might look in the role, but one look at the rendering makes it clear. Farooq's art confirms what most of us knew: Marvel has cast the right actor to finally get Rogue right (though, predictably, there are already several comments complaining about Navarrette's height ... sigh). We'll have to wait for official images, but for now, Farooq has nailed it.
The fan art only confirms that Inde Navarrette is a great choice for Rogue
Rogue first appeared as a villain in 1981's "The Avengers Annual" #10, before becoming one of the most important members of the X-Men. She can absorb the energy of anyone she touches, temporarily gaining their powers and memories. But there's a tragic element to Rogue, who for a long time wasn't able to control her powers and unwittingly caused harm to others as a result. That makes her a complex and layered character, something Inde Navarrette will no doubt do a fine job bringing to the screen.
Anna Paquin previously played Rogue in the live-action X-Men films, but Marvel Studios is gearing up for a full reboot, and Navarrette will be a major part of it. Her casting followed rumors that "Alien: Romulus" star Cailee Spaeny was in line for the role, and while many fans were slightly disappointed (just take a look at the comments on Aitesam Farooq's post), Navarrette has already proved herself with one of the best movie performances of 2026 in "Obsession."
Clarisse Loughrey of The Independent described Navarrette's performance as "extraordinarily agile" while Adam Nayman of the Toronto Star dubbed her "a fearless actor with extraordinary physical and vocal control." Katie Rife of RogerEbert.com praised her "powerhouse performance" in which she "punctur[ed] Nikki's bipolar outbursts with moments of heartbreaking clarity, reminding us of the human being trapped inside of this misogynistic caricature." That will surely have influenced her casting as Rogue, who much like Nikki is often at the mercy of powers she doesn't fully understand and over which she has little control. Farooq's fan art only adds more evidence that her casting is a great choice.