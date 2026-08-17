X-Men MCU Fan Art Reveals What Adam Driver Could Look Like As Mister Sinister
Disney announced Marvel's new X-Men cast at D23, and there were several exciting revelations. We knew Kit Connor had been cast as Cyclops and Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, but the D23 announcement also confirmed that Christopher Abbott will play Charles Xavier, Maya Boyd will appear as Storm, and "Obsession" star Inde Navarrette will portray Rogue. Perhaps the most exciting announcement, however, was that Adam Driver has been cast as the villainous Mister Sinister in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's X-Men reboot. As of this writing, there are no official images of the new cast in their respective roles, but that doesn't mean the fans can't let their imaginations run wild. Case in point, we've got some excellent fan art imagining how Driver's villain might look, and it merely confirms that this might be the most inspired Marvel casting in years.
Digital artist Aitesam Farooq, aka @spdrmnkyxxiii, posted the following image of Driver as Mister Sinister, and suffice it to say, it looks cool as hell:
Driver's casting is a major victory for Marvel Studios. The actor, who previously portrayed the similarly villainous Kylo Ren in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, brings a real air of prestige to the upcoming X-Men reboot. That's fitting given how important a figure Mister Sinister is within established X-Men lore. The villain, real name Nathaniel Essex, was created by legendary X-Men writer Chris Claremont and artist Marc Silvestri back in 1987. He made his first full appearance in "The Uncanny X-Men" #221 as a 19th century English geneticist and biologist who had become obsessed with mutants as the key to creating a superior race. Driver will no doubt do a fantastic job in the role, especially if he manages to exude as much suitably sinister energy as Farooq's mock-up.
Maybe Marvel should take a peek at this Mister Sinister fan art
None of the 15 existing X-Men movies have given us a live-action Mister Sinister, which means Adam Driver can craft an original take on the villain. It also means the MCU X-Men will face a genuine threat, which is important considering Marvel Studios' recent struggles. The studio hasn't exactly flourished in the post-"Avengers: Endgame" era, and while several films have fared well commercially — most recently the box office triumph that was Marvel and Sony's "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" — the X-Men reboot will be a real test for studio head Kevin Feige and his superhero saga.
Luckily, everything we've seen thus far bodes well. The upcoming project is directed by Jake Schreier, who also oversaw "Thunderbolts*" for Marvel Studios and is the perfect director for the X-Men reboot. Unlike so many MCU films, "Thunderbolts*" was actually about something: depression and the power of human connection in the face of mental health struggles. The X-Men have always been about more than superhero spectacle, representing various historically oppressed and overlooked groups. With Schreier on board, the MCU version looks to be in good hands.
Driver's casting represents yet more good news. It's unlikely any fans had any doubts about the actor's ability to portray Mister Sinister effectively, but Aitesam Farooq's fan art certainly reinforces the strength of this casting choice. Farooq's usage of the character's signature glowing eyes and chest emblem make him instantly recognizable, and the otherwise dark visuals embrace the character's roots as a vampiric figure rather than the more lighthearted take introduced by writer Kieron Gillen in the 2010s. The new X-Men movie is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2028, when we'll see whether Feige and co. take any cues from Farooq's work — especially since Disney gutted Marvel's visual development department earlier this year.