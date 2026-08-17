X-Men MCU Fan Art Reveals What Adam Driver Could Look Like As Mister Sinister

Disney announced Marvel's new X-Men cast at D23, and there were several exciting revelations. We knew Kit Connor had been cast as Cyclops and Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, but the D23 announcement also confirmed that Christopher Abbott will play Charles Xavier, Maya Boyd will appear as Storm, and "Obsession" star Inde Navarrette will portray Rogue. Perhaps the most exciting announcement, however, was that Adam Driver has been cast as the villainous Mister Sinister in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's X-Men reboot. As of this writing, there are no official images of the new cast in their respective roles, but that doesn't mean the fans can't let their imaginations run wild. Case in point, we've got some excellent fan art imagining how Driver's villain might look, and it merely confirms that this might be the most inspired Marvel casting in years.

Digital artist Aitesam Farooq, aka @spdrmnkyxxiii, posted the following image of Driver as Mister Sinister, and suffice it to say, it looks cool as hell:

Driver's casting is a major victory for Marvel Studios. The actor, who previously portrayed the similarly villainous Kylo Ren in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, brings a real air of prestige to the upcoming X-Men reboot. That's fitting given how important a figure Mister Sinister is within established X-Men lore. The villain, real name Nathaniel Essex, was created by legendary X-Men writer Chris Claremont and artist Marc Silvestri back in 1987. He made his first full appearance in "The Uncanny X-Men" #221 as a 19th century English geneticist and biologist who had become obsessed with mutants as the key to creating a superior race. Driver will no doubt do a fantastic job in the role, especially if he manages to exude as much suitably sinister energy as Farooq's mock-up.