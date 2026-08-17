Actor Michelle Trachtenberg passed away on February 26, 2025, at 39. The cause of death was related to diabetes, which was the side effect of a liver transplant. Meanwhile, actor Hayden Panettiere passed away on August 16, 2026, at 36. A cause of death has not yet been definitively determined.

Both Trachtenberg and Panettiere began working on movies and TV shows when they were very young, with Trachtenberg's first major screen credits being a 1991 episode of "Law & Order," when she was about six, and Panettiere's being on episodes of "One Life to Live" in 1994, when she was about five. They both landed roles in high-profile films around the same time as well, with Trachtenberg playing the title role in 1996's kid-detective movie "Harriet the Spy" and Panettiere voicing the ant princess Dot in the animated 1998 Pixar hit "A Bug's Life." Trachtenberg, having a few years on Panettiere, was in the limelight first, but they were peers who both achieved notable fame.

Both also appeared in popular mainstream genre TV series that brought them new fame. Trachtenberg played Dawn, Buffy's sister, in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" beginning in 2000, and Panettiere burst into the mainstream spotlight playing Claire Bennett in the hit superhero series "Heroes" starting in 2006.

In 2005, however, the two actors appeared together in Tim Fywell's kid-friendly Disney sports movie "Ice Princess." In the film, Trachtenberg plays Casey, a STEM whiz who becomes an ice skating prodigy, while Panettiere plays Gennifer, a fellow skater forced into being Casey's would-be rival by her ice skating coach mother Tina (Kim Cattrall). The movie wasn't a huge hit initially, but it's found a larger audience who loves it over the years, and it makes for an otherwise gentle, sweet time.