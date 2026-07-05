Netflix Is Streaming A Superhero Series With An Amazing, Must-Watch First Season

Streaming services, but particularly Netflix, are known for giving shows a substantial bump in attention. "Breaking Bad" was famously saved from an early cancellation by Netflix thanks to the huge increase in viewership the series gained following its debut on the streaming platform. Meanwhile, other shows have been flat-out revived by Netflix after being canceled, including "Lucifer" and "Manifest." And even older, finished shows like "Suits" have gained new life years after ending thanks to Netflix exposing them to a whole new audience.

Now, Netflix has the chance to do that all over again with a TV series that had one of the best first seasons of the 2000s — not to mention, a superhero series that preceded the superhero movie and TV renaissance yet still looks better than most of its peers.

That show is "Heroes," the NBC series created by Tim Kring in 2006. The superhero drama ran for four seasons and had an ensemble cast that included Hayden Panettiere, Milo Ventimiglia, Zachary Quinto, Maki Oka, and Ali Larter. Notable actors like Malcolm McDowell, Clea DuVall, Eric Roberts and many others also showed up here and there.

It doesn't matter if you've never had the pleasure of hearing the words "Save the Cheerleader, Save the World," or if it's been years since you last watched "Heroes." This is a great time to experience the show's excellent first season. That's because "Heroes" is finally back on Netflix in the United States and other major regions after a decade-long absence from the platform. This isn't anything new, of course, as the series' absence coincided with the Streaming Wars and every studio launching their own platform. But now that everyone is desperate for cash, studios are opening their vaults and licensing their titles back to other services, Netflix included.