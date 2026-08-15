Kingdom Hearts Heading To Disney+ As New Streaming Anime Series [D23]

At Disney's D23 event, the studio spotlighted the upcoming "Kingdom Hearts 4" video game (first announced in 2022), the latest entry in the beloved series. But that's not at all; it was also confirmed at D23 that "Kingdom Hearts" will be making its way to television as an anime series on Disney+. See the poster below:

Disney

Ahead of this announcement, Disney had been touting "Kingdom Hearts" as a "billion-dollar franchise" (via IGN) so it's not surprising to hear they want to take it into a new medium.

"Kingdom Hearts" is a co-production between Disney and the Japanese media company Square Enix, famous as the publisher of the long-running "Final Fantasy" RPG series and many more.

The plot of "Kingdom Hearts" is quite complicated, but at its core it's a way to blend an RPG world in the vein of "Final Fantasy" with classic Disney characters – a unique cross-promotion for both companies. (The "Kingdom Hearts" series director, Tetsuya Nomura, has worked on several "Final Fantasy" games and also directed the 2005 animated film "Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children").

Across the "Kingdom Hearts" games you see protagonist Sora (Haley Joel Osment), a spiky-haired anime boy, traveling alongside Donald Duck and Goofy into the worlds of popular Disney films.