The New Simpsons Movie Debuts First Footage, Reveals Early Look At Homer Chase Sequence [D23]
20 years after Homer and the rest of the residents of Springfield first made the leap to the big screen, it's time for a sequel. As part of Disney's big presentation at this year's D23, it's been confirmed that "The Simpsons Movie 2" is officially titled "The New Simpsons Movie." A perfectly cromulent title, to be certain.
The second "Simpsons" movie was first confirmed last year, but now we have some concrete details in terms of what to expect. While Disney President Dana Walden didn't reveal too much, she did have a little bit to show to those in attendance. What they got was some very rough, early footage from the sequel.
/Film's Ethan Anderton is at the D23 Expo 2026 Entertainment Showcase covering the announcements. As he reported, the footage shown is a scene that sees Homer at a baseball game with some co-workers. He's cheering, "Make Homer rich!" as the theme from "The Natural" plays. An errant baseball winds up bouncing all over the field, leading Homer to follow it through the stadium, including the bathrooms, and the suites. He then surfs on Pimple Faced Kid on a river of oil.
The chase doesn't stop there. It continues to the street as a helicopter follows, then to Moe's as the ball breaks through the window. Homer catches the ball briefly but it bounces more, going to the bowling alley, yet the ball keeps bouncing to the Duff beer factory, with lots of Springfield residents chasing along. Homer swims through the beer tanks before the ball shoots him back to the field, landing at Bart's feet. When Bart grabs it, Homer and the whole gang yell "D'oh!"
And that's the scene! Not much by way of plot details, but there are a few things we can extrapolate.
Can The New Simpsons Movie deliver like the first movie did?
This sounds like some truly over-the-top, classic "The Simpsons" hijinks. It's hard to know what the whole movie will be like, but this sort of zany, silly bit seems to harken back to what many would consider the classic era for the show. That can only be a good thing.
"The Simpsons" was never supposed to run more than 13 episodes, but instead became one of the defining sitcoms in television history. Fox has already renewed the show through Season 40, which is truly hard to wrap one's head around. That's in no small part because the show is far removed from its cultural peak, with other animated shows, such as "Bob's Burgers," "Family Guy," and "Rick & Morty" taking up more oxygen in recent years.
That raises the question: Can "The New Simpsons Movie" have the same impact as the original did nearly 20 years ago? "The Simpsons Movie" was a huge box office hit, taking in $536 million worldwide. It remains one of the most successful TV-to-movie adaptations ever. But again, this was at a time when the show was still a much larger part of the broader cultural conversation. It was also a time long before streaming and before the box office became far more perilous.
Take, for example, "The Bob's Burgers Movie," which was left in the dust by "Top Gun: Maverick" in 2022, making just $34 million worldwide in total. Is it possible that a new movie centered on a show way past its prime will suffer a similar fate? Or is this just the thing that "The Simpsons" needs to regain some position in the pop cultural conversation? Time will tell, but this is happening.
"The Simpsons Movie 2" hits theaters on September 2, 2027.