The New Simpsons Movie Debuts First Footage, Reveals Early Look At Homer Chase Sequence [D23]

20 years after Homer and the rest of the residents of Springfield first made the leap to the big screen, it's time for a sequel. As part of Disney's big presentation at this year's D23, it's been confirmed that "The Simpsons Movie 2" is officially titled "The New Simpsons Movie." A perfectly cromulent title, to be certain.

The second "Simpsons" movie was first confirmed last year, but now we have some concrete details in terms of what to expect. While Disney President Dana Walden didn't reveal too much, she did have a little bit to show to those in attendance. What they got was some very rough, early footage from the sequel.

/Film's Ethan Anderton is at the D23 Expo 2026 Entertainment Showcase covering the announcements. As he reported, the footage shown is a scene that sees Homer at a baseball game with some co-workers. He's cheering, "Make Homer rich!" as the theme from "The Natural" plays. An errant baseball winds up bouncing all over the field, leading Homer to follow it through the stadium, including the bathrooms, and the suites. He then surfs on Pimple Faced Kid on a river of oil.

The chase doesn't stop there. It continues to the street as a helicopter follows, then to Moe's as the ball breaks through the window. Homer catches the ball briefly but it bounces more, going to the bowling alley, yet the ball keeps bouncing to the Duff beer factory, with lots of Springfield residents chasing along. Homer swims through the beer tanks before the ball shoots him back to the field, landing at Bart's feet. When Bart grabs it, Homer and the whole gang yell "D'oh!"

And that's the scene! Not much by way of plot details, but there are a few things we can extrapolate.