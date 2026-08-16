The End Of Oak Street Features A Stealth Time Travel Movie Easter Egg You'll Probably Miss

This article contains spoilers for "The End of Oak Street."

When the first trailer dropped for writer/director David Robert Mitchell's new film, "The End of Oak Street," it was readily apparent what the movie's primary influences were. The film, in which a quaint suburban neighborhood in the early 1980s is mysteriously transported to a prehistoric age teeming with hungry dinosaurs, is heavily inspired by the work of Steven Spielberg as both director and producer. To put the premise into a movie-based elevator pitch, it's "E.T."/"Poltergeist" meets "Jurassic Park." These influences were openly confirmed by Mitchell and producer J.J. Abrams at a press preview event and Q&A for the movie back in mid-July. With that, it seemed like any other surprises "The End of Oak Street" held were going to be of a smaller scale than the high-concept premise.

However, it so happens that Mitchell was saving a stealth third Amblin Entertainment homage for the finale of the film. Most of the movie concerns the Platt family, trapped in a pre-human era, trying to survive the dinos while looking for a possible way back home, which they come across in the form of mysterious spheres (which are really wormholes in the space-time continuum) that crop up randomly around the neighborhood. After the tragic demise of patriarch Greg (Ewan McGregor), matriarch Denise (Anne Hathaway) leads her kids through a dino-filled battlefield to a sphere portal. They all take a leap of faith into it, only to discover that they've arrived about 20 minutes before the neighborhood was originally swapped through time. This time travel twist is highly reminiscent of the end of "Back to the Future." Furthermore, an additional grace note in the ending recalls the paradox-filled hijinks of "Back to the Future Part II" as well.