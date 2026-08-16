Dark Matter Writer Blake Crouch Has A Book Recommendation Perfect For Jurassic Park Fans

One of the hot new sci-fi series of 2024 was Apple TV's "Dark Matter," created by Blake Crouch and based on Crouch's 2016 novel. "Dark Matter" centers on one Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton), a college physics professor who lives with his wife Daniela (Jennifer Connolly) and son Charlie (Oakes Fegley). However, everything changes when Jason is kidnapped by ... an alternate version of himself from a parallel dimension. Jason #02, as he's called, comes from a dimension where he didn't marry Daniela and kept working on weird physics experiments, eventually inventing a high-tech box that allows one to skip between dimensions. Jason #02 then decided to use this to see what his life would have been like if he had married Daniela, prompting him to insinuate himself into the Dessens' home and force Jason #01 to take his place in his own dimension.

Crouch co-wrote most of "Dark Matter" Season 1 and continued to work on the show's upcoming second season (which will premiere on August 28, 2026). He's also well-known in the literary community, having written best-sellers like "Upgrade" and "Recursion."

As an author, Crouch has, quite naturally, been asked about his own book recommendations. Indeed, when BookBub interviewed him in 2025, he revealed some of the better books that he had recently read. He talked about Veronica Roth's "Chosen Ones," Ted Chiang's "Exhalation" (with Chiang being the author of the short story that inspired the movie "Arrival"), and, of course, Andy Weir's "Project Hail Mary." Most notably, Crouch recommended "Aurora," a novel written by David Koepp, i.e. the writer or co-writer of films like "Death Becomes Her," "Jurassic Park," "Mission: Impossible," "Spider-Man," and many others.