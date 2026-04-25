How Arrival Author Ted Chiang Feels About Denis Villeneuve's Movie Adaptation

In this writer's opinion, Denis Villenueve's 2016 sci-fi film was one of the best movies of its year. On the surface, it was an intriguing sci-fi yarn about first contact with an alien species. It was very reminiscent of Robert Wise's 1951 classic "The Day the Earth Stood Still," in that human governments would react to an alien visitation not with awe or wonder or respect, but with suspicion. The thrills came from the struggles of linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams) trying to decipher and translate the language of the alien heptopods. For instance, when the aliens say they are on Earth to "offer weapon," what does that mean?

"Arrival" is a very intelligent film that acknowledges just how difficult it is to communicate when languages have different base syntax. Some think that "offer weapon" means "give a weapon to you," while others think it means "use a weapon against you." Louise eventually figures out that what she thought was "weapon" was a more general term for a "tool." Even then, what kind of tool do they mean?

More deeply, though, "Arrival" reveals that language can define and alter our perceptions of reality. Some linguists have pondered why many ancient languages don't have a word for "blue," for instance. Did human eyes not see the color blue back then? Was blue only perceived once we had a word for it?

"Arrival" was based on the novella "The Story of Your Life" by Ted Chiang, and while the central linguistic premise was retained from the story, a lot of the film's "thriller" elements were invented. When asked how he felt about the movie on the Ink to Film podcast, Chiang noted that he was happy with the movie, despite the changes.