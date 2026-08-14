Why Loki And Black Mirror Directors Turned Down HBO's Harry Potter Series

HBO's series adaptation of J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" books has been shooting for over a year and is currently scheduled to premiere its first season on Christmas Day 2026. But since the project was announced, it's been mired in controversy due to Rowling's anti-transgender activism. The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD)'s website even hosts a page listing Rowling's anti-trans statements and financial support of anti-trans legislation. For example, she donated almost $100,000 to For Women Scotland, the group that successfully sued the Scottish National Parliament to legally define a woman as someone who is assigned female at birth.

That Rowling would use the fortune accumulated from a franchise that has delighted people of all races, ethnicities, and genders to target a deeply vulnerable segment of the population has, for many, robbed the "Harry Potter" books, movies, and other Wizarding World projects of their magic. We try to separate the art from the artist, but when the artist is alive and actively doing harm to your friends (and gloating about it, no less), it's hard to maintain that distance.

This was the case for two prominent television directors who were approached to helm episodes of HBO's "Harry Potter" series. Ally Pankiw (a "Black Mirror" director and writer on "Schitt's Creek") recently shared her emphatic rejection of the show on Instagram. Likewise, director Kate Herron ("Loki," "Sex Education") replied to Pankiw's post, stating that she, too, had turned down an offer. Both of them found working within Rowling's universe a toxic notion.