Nicholas Hoult Joins HBO's Harry Potter TV Series In An Unexpected Role

HBO's "Harry Potter" series has ensnared another actor.

Nicholas Hoult, who broke out with his performance in "About A Boy" and went on to star in films like "Mad Max: Fury Road," "Warm Bodies," "The Favourite," and several "X-Men" movies (among many other films and TV shows), has been cast as Gilderoy Lockhart in the upcoming second season of the HBO TV adaptation, according to Deadline.

In the "Harry Potter" novels, Lockhart is hired as Hogwarts' Professor of Dark Arts in Harry, Hermione, and Ron's second year. He's a handsome guy, but he's ultimately a preening blowhard who has lied about all the famous wizarding exploits that he wrote about in his autobiography, which he assigns to the students in his class. Hermione is impressed by his seeming intelligence and accomplishments, and most of the women Lockhart encounters swoon for him, including Ron's mother, Molly Weasley. Over the course of the story, however, we learn that he's a genuine villain because he's used a spell to cause the people who actually defeated dark monsters and committed heroic acts to forget what they've done.