Before Spider-Man, Zendaya Was Rejected From A Prolific Disney Franchise

Zendaya got her start on TV, starring on the 2010 Disney Channel TV series "Shake It Up." The series followed Zendaya as Rocky Blue, along with her best friend CeCe Jones (Bella Thorne), as they pursued their dreams of becoming professional dancers. The series lasted for three seasons and 75 episodes, and Zendaya became a Disney Channel staple. She was only about 14 when the show began.

After her big break, the young star made guest appearances on other Disney Channel shows like "Good Luck Charlie" and "A.N.T. Farm" before moving into the channel's TV movies "Frenemies" and "Zapped." In the middle of this, she also played a brief voice role in her first non-Disney film, voicing a pony in "Super Buddies." In 2015, she also landed the lead role in "K.C. Undercover," wherein she played a teenager who was secretly a spy. Zendaya eventually received significant mainstream attention for playing MJ in the 2017 film "Spider-Man: Homecoming." Given that she reprised her role in this year's billion-dollar hit "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," and also starred in the billion-dollar hit "The Odyssey," one can safely say that Zendaya is on Hollywood's A-list.

But Zendaya's career might have taken a very different turn if things had gone the way she initially wanted. On the "Magical Rewind" podcast, Cornelia Frame, a casting VP at Disney, revealed that Zendaya had auditioned multiple times for the Disney Channel TV movie "Descendants." The "Descendants" movies were a big hit for Disney, and Zendaya really wanted to be part of them. Sadly, she was turned down. Not so sadly, though, she got "Spider-Man" instead. Everything worked out in the end.