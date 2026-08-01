Before Spider-Man, Zendaya Starred In A Long-Running Franchise's Superhero Spin-Off

The "Air Bud" saga is long, complex, and surreal. The first "Air Bud" film, which was initially going to be titled "Buddy," hit theaters in 1997 and starred Kevin Zegers as Josh, a kid who moves to a small town in Washington after the death of his father. There, he meets Buddy (himself), a trained golden retriever who recently escaped the clutches of his abusive owner (Michael Jeter). The boy bonds with the dog, and they find that Buddy can bounce a basketball off his nose and into a hoop. The movie climaxes with Buddy being permitted to join Josh's school basketball team for a game. Actor Jay Brazeau plays the referee of said game, and he had the honor of delivering one of the best lines in cinema history: "Ain't no rule says a dog can't play basketball."

"Air Bud" led to sequels where Buddy plays football ("Air Bud: Golden Receiver"), soccer ("Air Bud: World Pup"), baseball ("Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch"), and volleyball ("Air Bud Spikes Back"). Buddy, while a very good boy, didn't speak in the "Air Bud" films. These were kid-friendly fantasies, but Buddy was a real dog.

It wasn't until 2006 that the franchise became more cartoonish. That year saw the release of "Air Buddies," a feature film spin-off about Buddy's litter of puppies. The puppies speak among themselves with the voices of human children and engage in increasingly fantastical shenanigans. "Air Buddies" then spawned even more follow-ups, including "Snow Buddies" (itself a disturbing movie behind the scenes), "Space Buddies," "Santa Buddies," "Spooky Buddies," "Treasure Buddies," and, at last, the 2013 superhero flick "Super Buddies."

What does this have to do with Zendaya? In "Super Buddies," the "Spider-Man" and "Dune" franchise veteran voiced a talking pony named Lollipop. It was her first movie.