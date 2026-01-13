Air Bud's Title Came About Because A Gorilla Movie Had Used The Director's First Choice

It's a little wild how successful the "Air Bud" film franchise has been. The premise of the original 1997 movie was relatively simple: a despondent 12-year-old boy named Josh (Kevin Zegers) moves to a small Washington town with his mother after the recent death of his father. THere, he makes friends with a passing golden retriever named Buddy. Josh soon finds that Buddy has been trained to bonk a basketball off his nose and into a basket. Fast-forward through a convoluted plot, and "Air Bud" climaxes with Buddy joining Josh's school basketball team for an important championship game. As a referee points out — reciting one of the single best lines in cinema history — there ain't no rule says a dog can't play basketball.

That simple idea, that a dog can play basketball, fueled a property that lasts to this day. In "Air Bud: Golden Receiver," Buddy plays football. In "Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch," it's baseball. In "Air Bud Spikes Back," it's volleyball. And that's nothing to speak of the multi-film "Air Buddies" series, which features Buddy's many puppies, or the upcoming legacy sequel "Air Bud Returns." It's worth noting that the original movie's title, "Air Bud," was derived from Nike's popular shoe brand Air Jordans, itself named after Michael Jordan (as chronicled in the movie "Air"). The title only makes sense in the context of basketball, but the follow-ups have kept the name anyway.

Indeed, "Air Bud" director Charles Martin Smith ("Never Cry Wolf," "Dolphin Tale") once declared that he never really liked the "Air Bud" title. In a 2017 interview with Newsweek, Smith said that he wanted the film to simply be called "Buddy," after the dog. Sadly, he wasn't able to use the title because a 1997 movie about a gorilla had already taken it.