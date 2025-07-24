Air Bud Returns Has The Most Bonkers Plot Description You'll Read In 2025

When it was released on August 1, 1997, Charles Martin Smith's sports picture "Air Bud" was already roundly mocked by the public at large. This was because of its Nike-inspired title, and for its premise, which many found risible: A 12-year-old boy, Josh (Kevin Zegers), moves to the small town of Fenfield, Washington after the death of his father. Despondent and alone, he happens into the company of a friendly golden retriever named Buddy, who is on the run from an evil party clown (Michael Jeter). Josh finds that Buddy can bound basetkballs off his nose and sink baskets, an extraordinary talent for a dog. Josh is on his school's basketball team, but they're not very good. I think you can see where this is headed.

In the film's climax, Josh and his team have to win a Big Game against another school, and they are one player short. Luckily, the referee checks the rule book. Ain't no rule says a dog can't play basketball. Buddy is welcomed into the game, complete with a cult li'l doggy jersey and cut li'l doggie sneakers.

"Air Bud" was enough of a hit to warrant four additional sequels featuring the character, each one featuring a different sport; Buddy plays football, soccer, baseball, and beach volleyball. There were also seven films in the "Air Buddies" series (starring his puppies) and two films in the Christmas-themed "Santa Paws" tie-in series.

According to an announcement in Variety, the legacy will continue next year. "Air Bud Returns" is slated for release in the summer of 2026 by Cineverse and Air Bud Studios. And, whoo doggy, does it sound weird. Not only will it be a legacy sequel, but a meta-commentary. The main character of "Air Bud Returns" will find an old VHS of the original "Air Bud" ... while also meeting a very real golden retriever that can play basketball.