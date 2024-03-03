A Very Good Boy Is The Star Of Saturday Night Live's Air Bud Sketch

Everybody knows the story of Air Bud, the loveable scrappy dog who leads a high school basketball team to victory. But up until last night, nobody knew the tragic story of popular cheerleader Rochelle, who tries and fails to seduce the new canine cool kid. Played by host Sydney Sweeney, Rochelle brings her flirting A-game to the table, but Air Bud (played a lovely, well-behaved golden retriever) calmly ignores her persistent advances.

It's a cute sketch, as long as you don't think too hard about the obvious bestiality implications going on here. Those of us who've grown up on "Family Guy" might be used to watching TV where a dog hooks up with a seemingly normal human woman, but it's a little weirder when the dog's just a regular dog and the story's in live action. Luckily, Rochelle walks away from Air Bud when she finds out he's got a dog girlfriend ("Were you ever going to tell me about her?!" she asks), but not before throwing in a few weird condom jokes into the mix.

The star of the sketch, of course, is the dog who plays Air Bud. He does not bark nor try to leave his seat, and when it's time for him to eat a sandwich he goes for it right on cue. Much talk has been made of the dog from "Anatomy of the Fall," who gave a groundbreaking, award-winning performance as service pooch Snoop, but this dog might be giving him a run for his money. Not only did he nail the role, but he did it all live, in just one take.