Why Rene Russo Disappeared From Hollywood

When a Hollywood actor is big and making lots of movies, it kind of feels like they'll stick around forever. There are plenty who do, but so often a familiar face will enjoy a hot streak before vanishing from the limelight. Back in the '90s we had a number of such actors. Alicia Silverstone, Meg Ryan, and Bridget Fonda all hit their peak during the decade and became household names thanks to their hits. And then they were gone, either suffering from a string of poor choices (Silverstone), taking a break from acting (Ryan), or retiring altogether (Fonda). Another Hollywood star who enjoyed her heyday in the '90s before vacating our multiplexes was Rene Russo. But why exactly did she disappear from Hollywood?

Russo was one of several models who crossed over into acting during the '90s. Some made a big splash in their breakthrough roles, like Milla Jovovich in "The Fifth Element" and Cameron Diaz in "The Mask." Others didn't fare quite so well; Cindy Crawford and Pamela Anderson appeared in high-profile star vehicles ("Fair Game" and "Barb Wire" respectively) before rapidly fading away again. Russo was senior to most of them, already 35 by the time she made her big screen debut in "Major League" at the end of the '80s. This late bloomer status made her a good fit for roles as assertive and career-minded women, not to mention glamorous but more mature love interest for a string of A-list Hollywood stars throughout the '90s. Then, in the mid-2000s, she was out and has only returned sporadically since.