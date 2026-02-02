Disney's Air Bud Spin-Off Has A Disturbing Behind-The-Scenes Story That Will Haunt You

Does the dog die? Yeah, any sensitive puppy-lovers might want to sit this one out.

No one deserves to die to make a movie, and that includes animal actors, but unfortunately, it can still happen. In fact, one particularly horrifying case of on-set animal abuse occurred in 2007 during production on the seemingly adorable "Snow Buddies." The film, for those who are not familiar, is a spin-off of the soon-to-be-rebooted "Air Bud" movie series, itself a property that centers on Buddy: a Golden Retriever that can play basketball and later moves on to other sports, like a four-legged early 2000s Michael Jordan. ("Air Bud" was also nearly titled "Buddy," as it happens.) On its face, "Snow Buddies" is a serviceable, cute addition to the franchise about some of Buddy's puppies — who, as its title suggests, have snow sport skills. Behind the scenes, however, five puppies died and dozens more were exposed to a deadly virus during the making of the film.

Here's what happened (as reported on by Deadline in 2007): After 25 young puppies were shipped from a New York breeder across the U.S. and then taken up to the Vancouver set of "Snow Buddies," veterinarians discovered that a number of the puppies were ill with giardia and coccidia and should never have made the journey. What's worse, a parvovirus outbreak in the Vancouver area, and the low temperatures on the movie's set were basically a puppy death trap, leading to five euthanized pups and many more who became very sick. Eventually, PETA got involved and tried to get Disney to stop release of the straight-to-home-media film, but to no avail. Look, I love a ridiculous kids movie about dogs who play sports as much as the next person, but not if the dogs actually die.