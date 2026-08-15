Nicolas Cage's 2010s Fantasy Box Office Flop Was Meant To Kickstart A Disney Franchise

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Disney is the king of franchise filmmaking in Hollywood. From the Marvel Cinematic Universe to live-action remakes of animated classics, the House of Mouse excels in this area. Then there's Nicolas Cage, the king of being unhinged for our collective cinematic pleasure. The two titans teamed up for a big, epic fantasy movie in 2010 that was meant to kickstart another franchise. And while Cage brought a bit of his own magic to "The Sorcerer's Apprentice," it wound up being a sizable flop.

The movie centers on Balthazar Blake (Cage), a modern-day sorcerer with his hands full defending Manhattan against dark forces. When a seemingly average kid named Dave (Jay Baruchel) shows hidden potential, Balthazar takes his reluctant recruit on a crash course in the art and science of magic to become the ultimate sorcerer's apprentice. The cast also includes the likes of Alfred Molina ("Spider-Man 2"), Teresa Palmer ("Wolf Creek"), and Toby Kebbell ("Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time").

Jon Turtletaub stepped into the director's chair, making it a reunion for Cage at Disney. Turtletaub previously directed "National Treasure," which was almost too out there for Cage but became a big hit. On paper, things seemed to be lining up.

According to a 2010 interview with Yahoo, Cage was living in England and immersed himself in the legends of King Arthur and Merlin. Then, when he played a Las Vegas magician in the movie "Next," he decided he wanted to play an actual wizard. So, he brought the idea to producer Todd Garner. He then had the idea to take the "Sorcerer's Apprentice" segment from Disney's "Fantasia" and expand it into a live-action feature.