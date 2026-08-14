A First-Time Director's Sci-Fi Movie With No Stars Earned A Best Picture Nomination—It Opened 17 Years Ago Today

Two decades might as well be an eternity in the moviemaking business. In 2009, James Cameron's original "Avatar" had yet to rewrite the rules (again) on what blockbusters were truly capable of achieving. The Marvel Cinematic Universe was but a rumor, with not a single soul fully prepared for the heights that this franchise juggernaut would eventually reach after the release of "Iron Man" a year prior. And, at the time, audiences couldn't have imagined what some little-known, South African-Canadian filmmaker by the name of Neill Blomkamp was about to unleash on the science fiction genre at large.

Despite having 17 years of history to work with, nothing about "District 9" would seem to lend itself to such breakout potential. An unknown name making his feature film debut, a lead actor with no star power whatsoever to speak of (also making his big screen debut), and a genre that would hardly seem to lend itself to box office glory ... let alone actual awards consideration? In a vacuum, this isn't exactly a recipe for success. Nonetheless, this ground-level, documentary-inspired, and radical new take on science fiction ended up overcoming the impossibly long odds against it and established itself among the best that modern Hollywood has ever had to offer.

Not bad for a movie about insect-like aliens ("fookin' prawns," as we've been calling them ever since), some of the nastiest body horror you'll ever see in mainstream filmmaking courtesy of Sharlto Copley's deeply unfortunate Wikus, and an overtly political storyline exploring Apartheid-era themes. But that's the beauty of sci-fi, folks. Movies that wouldn't normally stand a chance of getting greenlit somehow sneak through the studio system, influencing moviegoers worldwide and writing their names in the history books for decades to come.