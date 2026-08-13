Spider-Man: Brand New Day Writers Think Jean Grey Never Crossed One Important Line
This article contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."
As well as absolutely dominating the box office, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" introduces us to Sadie Sink's Jean Grey. This prominent member of the X-Men starts her Marvel Cinematic Universe journey as a vengeful loner seeking to free her sister from captivity. In the process, she seemingly kills several people, thereby somewhat undermining her eventual redemption. But according to the film's writers, she "technically" isn't responsible for any deaths.
"Brand New Day" is Tom Holland's best outing yet, and the box office receipts are testament to that. The film has ruled the box office since its July 31, 2026 release, and is well on its way to making $2 billion worldwide. What's more, critics and audiences responded positively to the story, which finally focuses on Holland's hero after three MCU Spidey flicks in which he was often sidelined. With that said, "Brand New Day" was not without its flaws. For one thing, it's basically "Spider-Man 2" and "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" blended together to create a sort of Marvel Studios hybrid. Then there's the fact Jean Grey does some pretty heinous things which are quickly glossed over during the film's climax, when audiences are suddenly supposed to sympathize with the character.
Writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and were asked specifically about Grey's misdeeds and the fact she seems to have been responsible for multiple deaths. "I think technically, she's not responsible for any deaths," said Sommers in response. "But you come away with the impression, certainly, that she's caused a lot of destruction in mayhem. Even if you're going to have a villain who really is redeemed at the end or goes through a transformation, you have to start them off in a place where they feel formidable." Fair enough, but still...
Jean Grey is downright cruel in Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Marvel tried to keep Sadie Sink's "Brand New Day" role a secret prior to the film's release, but by the time it hit theaters, it was pretty clear that the "Stranger Things" alum was playing Jean Grey. One of the most important members of the X-Men, Grey represents the beginning of the MCU's take on the mutant saga, and her inclusion is therefore hugely significant. As such, introducing her as a villain was always going to be risky.
In the film, Grey embarks on a mission to rescue her sister from the Department of Damage Control. But that mission essentially amounts to a rampage wherein entire buildings are destroyed, prisoners are set free, Hulks are unleashed, and multiple people are turned into unwitting pawns. More than that, some of the people who succumb to Grey's mind control powers seem to perish. We never actually see anyone die, but one poor New Yorker is forced to step into traffic and at the very least was likely severely injured. Then, there's the rooftop scene in which Jean takes control of Zendaya's Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson and kisses Peter Parker, tricking him into believing his former love has suddenly remembered their relationship. It's one of the most twisted moments in "Brand New Day." By the time we learn the truth about Grey's sister being kidnapped, it's a little difficult to forget her cruelty.
For Erik Sommers, however, there was no point introducing a villain that didn't feel as if they posed a genuine threat to Spider-Man. "If it doesn't feel like this is going to be someone who is a challenge to our hero, physically, emotionally, mentally, then you don't really buy it," he said. Which makes sense, but this isn't any villain. This is Jean Grey.
Jean Grey ultimately works in Spider-Man: Brand New Day ... but only just
In the interview, Chris McKenna pointed to the way in which he and Erik Sommers generally tried to bring audiences into Peter Parker's direct experience. "What we were really excited about was this villain got to be a mystery for so long in the movie," he said. "We were in Peter's shoes. We were not putting the audience ahead of him, so he was reacting to everything, and we were with him reacting." That's true, but it doesn't really address the problem of Jean Grey going on what appeared to be a murderous rampage in order to save her sister.
It's one thing to try to redeem a standard Spider-Man villain, but to introduce Jean Grey under such questionable circumstances is risky. This is one of the most important members of the X-Men, who will form a major part of the MCU's upcoming franchise. You can see why there might be some questions around having her nonchalantly walk people off rooftops and stand in traffic. On the other hand, Jon Bernthal's Punisher/Frank Castle has murdered tons of people, and we're supposed to sympathize with him. In that case, however, his violence is very much part of the character, and fans were no doubt surprised to see Grey indulging in similar tactics.
Sadie Sink's Jean Grey ultimately works in "Brand New Day" because the loss of her sister is almost enough to justify her actions, and her immense loss ties into both Peter Parker and Frank Castle's own. She's thematically suited to the story. But it wouldn't have hurt McKenna and Sommers to have provided a bit more clarity in Jean's rampage.