Spider-Man: Brand New Day Writers Think Jean Grey Never Crossed One Important Line

This article contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

As well as absolutely dominating the box office, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" introduces us to Sadie Sink's Jean Grey. This prominent member of the X-Men starts her Marvel Cinematic Universe journey as a vengeful loner seeking to free her sister from captivity. In the process, she seemingly kills several people, thereby somewhat undermining her eventual redemption. But according to the film's writers, she "technically" isn't responsible for any deaths.

"Brand New Day" is Tom Holland's best outing yet, and the box office receipts are testament to that. The film has ruled the box office since its July 31, 2026 release, and is well on its way to making $2 billion worldwide. What's more, critics and audiences responded positively to the story, which finally focuses on Holland's hero after three MCU Spidey flicks in which he was often sidelined. With that said, "Brand New Day" was not without its flaws. For one thing, it's basically "Spider-Man 2" and "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" blended together to create a sort of Marvel Studios hybrid. Then there's the fact Jean Grey does some pretty heinous things which are quickly glossed over during the film's climax, when audiences are suddenly supposed to sympathize with the character.

Writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and were asked specifically about Grey's misdeeds and the fact she seems to have been responsible for multiple deaths. "I think technically, she's not responsible for any deaths," said Sommers in response. "But you come away with the impression, certainly, that she's caused a lot of destruction in mayhem. Even if you're going to have a villain who really is redeemed at the end or goes through a transformation, you have to start them off in a place where they feel formidable." Fair enough, but still...