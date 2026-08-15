5 Best Zendaya Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Zendaya Coleman, who professionally goes by her first name, is, without question, one of the most talented actors working today. After getting her start on the Disney Channel with the shows "Shake it Up" and "K.C. Undercover" (along with other Disney projects like the "Air Bud" spin-off movie "Super Buddies"), Zendaya kicked off her adult career in a big way in 2019 when she took the role of Rue Bennett, a young woman working to overcome an intense addiction to hard drugs, in Sam Levinson's controversial HBO series "Euphoria." Despite the show's basically constant shortcomings, Zendaya definitely earned her two Emmys and made history for the first one alone when she became the youngest person to ever win a statue for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Beyond all those accolades, Zendaya is just ... cool. The smart, canny actor, who was born in 1996 and still has decades of unbelievable performances ahead of her, manages to split her time between prestigious independent projects and huge tentpole franchises. Not only that, but the franchises Zendaya does lead, two of which are represented in this list, are actually pretty good! Excluding her TV shows (sorry, "Euphoria"), I decided to turn to the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes to figure out what her top films are according to the site's critical consensus.

Whether or not we agree with Rotten Tomatoes is always a struggle. Frankly, this list should be led by "Challengers." Perhaps every movie in Zendaya's top five should be "Challengers," actually. Anyway, honorable mentions to "Challengers" and her 2026 dark dramedy "The Drama," neither of which made the cut. That said, here are Zendaya's five best films according to Rotten Tomatoes.