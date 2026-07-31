It's 2026 And I Watched Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man For The First Time – Here Are My Honest Thoughts

When "The Amazing Spider-Man" came out in 2012, I didn't bother seeing it. Part of the reason why is that I had just graduated from college and had other things on my mind (like, for example, where I was going to live and how I was going to earn money to allow me to live there), but I also didn't feel a need to sit down and watch another "Spider-Man" movie. After all, I lived through the highs and lows of Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" films in the aughts, so why did I need another one? What was the point of "The Amazing Spider-Man?"

14 years after its release, my editors suggested I check it out in advance of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," the latest release in the third series of "Spider-Man" movies made in the 21st century. Spidey fatigue is, at this point, real. I had my doubts about Tom Holland's Marvel movies until I saw them and found them pretty charming. (Side note: What is in the water in the "Spider-Man" films where the actors playing Peter always end up dating their female co-leads? Dang.) So, what about "The Amazing Spider-Man," which was credited to writers James Vanderbilt, Alvin Sargent, and Steve Kloves, and directed by Marc Webb ("500 Days of Summer")?

"The Amazing Spider-Man" is not the best Spider-Man movie. In fact, I think it's something completely different. Through some neat directing tricks by Webb and thanks, in large part, to standout performances from every major player (Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker and Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy, in particular), "The Amazing Spider-Man" insists upon itself and makes a compelling case for its own existence by taking a totally different approach to the material. Namely, it feels like a small independent movie that's happens to be about Spider-Man.