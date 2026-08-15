How Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Was Influenced By The Original Star Wars

Ahead of Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey," many weren't sure how he would approach the epic's gods and monsters. Nolan is a director who favors at the least the aesthetic of realism and tactile filmmaking; he shoots on physical film stock and tries to avoid CGI. On "Oppenheimer," he even recreated a nuclear explosion without any CGI.

But now "The Odyssey" has arrived, awaited like Odysseus (Matt Damon) himself coming home to Ithaca, and it doesn't cut out the supernatural. Sure, you can write off the goddess Athena (Zendaya) appearing before Odysseus as a hallucination, but the sixty-foot tall Cyclops (Bill Irwin)? Not so much. Nolan's push for tactility only makes the monsters creepier and more alienating. The witch Circe (Samantha Morton) doesn't cast some magic spell with glowing hands to make Odysseus' crew painlessly shift into hogs. No, she grabs them and physically remolds their bodies into pigs.

Yet the film also opens with text telling us this is "a time of apparent magic." Is that Nolan's concession that some things in "The Odyssey" can only be explained by the supernatural? Or is it a framing that the less advanced peoples of the Bronze Age themselves could only grasp certain phenomena, even something simple like the changing of the seasons, as magic?

In a conversation with filmmaker Park Chan-Wook about "The Odyssey," Nolan compared his opening text in "The Odyssey" to "A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away..." in the original "Star Wars."

"That immediately told me how to watch ['Star Wars']. It put me in the right frame of mind to receive the imagery," Nolan said. He believes introducing audiences to "The Odyssey" by describing its world as "a time of apparent magic" does the same.