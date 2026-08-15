25 Years Later, Here's What Star Trek: Voyager Alum B'Elanna Torres' Career Looks Like Now

Here's a fun piece of trivia for you. Actress Roxann Dawson once appeared in a stalled pilot for a cop TV series called "NYPD Mounted," which was to star Dennis Franz, Dan Gauthier, and a sassy horse. Dawson's character, only a supporting role, was named Lieutenant Torres. This is a wild coincidence, as Dawson's most famous acting role was also for playing a character named Lieutenant Torres on "Star Trek: Voyager." Now that you know this, you may sally forth into the world and spread the Good Word.

On "Star Trek: Voyager," Lieutenant B'Elanna Torres was a complex, rich character. Prior to the start of the series, she belonged to a terrorist organization called the Maquis, which fought against the Federation after a lazily negotiated agreement with the Cardassian Empire. By the end of the pilot episode of "Voyager," however, a crew of Maquis freedom fighters — including Torres — would have to join the crew of the title vessel, as they had no backup in a very remote region of space (some would call that a narrative mistake). Torres became the ship's chief engineer.

Torres is also a woman of two worlds. She is half human and half Klingon, and constantly wrestles with her Klingon impulses toward anger and violence. Her mind is sharp, though, and she has a strong capacity for the technicals of a starship engine. Dawson appeared in 172 episodes of the series.

Importantly, beginning in 1999, Dawson began directing episodes of "Star Trek: Voyager," which, in turn, led to her directing ten episodes of "Star Trek: Enterprise." Eventually, Dawson turned away from acting and began directing exclusively. She now enjoys a prolific directing career that has lasted to this very day, including dozens of TV shows and the 2019 feature film "Breakthrough."