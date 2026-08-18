Robin Williams' Ambitious But Flawed '90s Movie Was A Legendary Box Office Bomb

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Robin Williams had an absolutely legendary run in the 1990s, becoming a hugely bankable, Oscar-winning actor. In 1993, "Mrs. Doubtfire" made Williams the hottest nanny at the box office, taking in $441 million, second only to "Jurassic Park" that year. So, it seemed like Warner Bros. may have had reason to be optimistic about director Bill Forsyth's "Being Human" in 1994. Unfortunately, it would go on to become a legendary flop.

"Being Human" centers on Hector (Williams), a human soul who gets the chance to live five separate lives through different periods of history. He is reincarnated as a Celt, an enslaved Roman, a Scottish crusader, a man shipwrecked in Africa, and a modern-day New Yorker. Yet, even though the same souls keep popping up around him, including his family, Hector makes the same mistakes over and over again. Through these many trials, he learns what it means to be human.

Williams was surrounded by a great cast in the film, including the likes of John Turturro ("The Big Lebowski"), Bill Nighy ("The Phantom of the Opera"), and Vincent D'Onofrio ("Full Metal Jacket"), among others. Forsyth had also had luck with smaller movies, among them his critically well-received oil industry dramedy "Local Hero." That all begs the question: What went wrong?

It really comes down to Forsyth being somewhat unprepared to step into a bigger sandbox and handle the scope of production. The movie carried a reported $40 million budget, which was large for the time. He also clashed with WB, which made things tricky during the post-production process, resulting in a worst-case scenario for all involved.