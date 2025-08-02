Burt Lancaster's Oil Movie With A 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Perfect For Landman Fans

Black Gold: It made the Clampett family rich and took them from the Ozarks to Beverly Hills in "The Beverly Hillbillies," and it's still making people billionaires today. Oil was first extracted for use in China well over 2,000 years ago, but it boomed in the 20th century thanks to the arrival of the automobile, electric lighting, and increasing demand for consumer goods made from plastic. Despite concerns about climate change and innovations in clean and renewable energy, oil and gas production is still one of the biggest industries in the world, with the United States producing around 13 million barrels of crude oil per day. Yet, despite being a driving factor behind today's society, there are still relatively few movies and TV shows about it. One of the most recent to explore this vast topic is Taylor Sheridan's acclaimed "Landman," the absorbing new show that explores the politics and hazards of the modern oil industry.

Billy Bob Thornton stars as Tommy Norris, the guy on the ground for billionaires who make the real money from oil, personified in this case by Jon Hamm's shark-like executive Monty Miller. As is typical for Sheridan, "Landman" presents the industry as one particular aspect of the new American Frontier, and the show is at its most riveting when it delves behind the scenes of an oil-dependent society and the day-to-day hardships of tough men like Norris.

Like many stories set in the world of oil (such as "There Will Be Blood" and "Deepwater Horizon"), the key dramatic factors in "Landman" are capitalist greed and very real danger. But, as the Clampetts proved back in the 1960s, tales involving oil don't all need to be so nitty-gritty. Indeed, fans of Sheridan's latest series can also treat themselves to a lighter-hearted angle with Bill Forsyth's "Local Hero," a British gem starring Burt Lancaster that currently holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Coming just two years after striking box office gold with "Gregory's Girl," Scottish writer and director Forsyth returned with a winsome tale of an American oil executive sent to acquire a picturesque Scottish village as the site for a new oil refinery. Often compared to Ealing's classic comedy "Whisky Galore!", "Local Hero" has become one of Britain's best-loved films since its release in 1983. Let's take a closer look at why it holds that perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.