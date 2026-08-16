Two Species In One: Star Trek's Trill Explained

Welcome to Trekspertise, a series where we break down the technology, history, details, and decisions that make the Star Trek universe so complex — and so fun.

The Trill are first introduced in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Host," wherein Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) falls in love with a Trill ambassador named Odan (Franc Luz). Partway through that episode, it's revealed that the face and body that Dr. Crusher loved belongs to a mere host being, while his personality and memories all come from a small, sentient worm-like creature that has been surgically implanted in his abdomen. The Trill, Odan explains, are a joined species, and many members of his species play host to long-lived symbionts.

Many details of the Trill would be refined on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," which featured a Trill character, Lieutenant Jadzia Dax (Terry Ferrell), as part of its main cast. Shortly before the events of the series, Jadzia had been implanted with a symbiont named Dax, giving her the outward appearance of a woman in her mid-20s, but centuries' worth of memories culled from the symbiont's seven previous hosts. Dax had been a wife, a husband, a mother, a father, and had many different professions. Dax's gender fluidity has served as a source of inspiration for many trans and nonbinary Trekkies, as when she changes gender and appearance, most of her old compatriots take it in stride. Her friend Commander Sisko (Avery Brooks) refers to her as "Old Man," as he last knew Dax when she was a rowdy old septuagenarian man named Curzon Dax.

Over the years, more and more details about the Trill were provided on "Deep Space Nine," and Trekkies eventually got a great sense as to the alien species' workings and its unique biology.