Why Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's Avery Brooks Changed His Benjamin Sisko Look

Most "Star Trek" captains have a signature look. Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) both have truly fabulous hair, while Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) is known for being clean-shaven and bald. But "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" captain Benjamin Sisko, played by Avery Brooks, went through a bit more change than the average leader on the series. It makes sense in the show; Sisko is arguably the best and most complex "Star Trek" captain, and he goes through the stresses of commanding a space station during a terrible war. Anyone who grows and changes as much as he does is bound to alter their appearance a bit, but the real-life reasons for Sisko's changing looks between the seasons were a little more frustrating.

Throughout most of the first three seasons of "Deep Space Nine," Brooks is clean-shaven, growing a goatee toward the end of season 3. In the season 4 premiere, though, he's kept the beard and shaved his head, and the change is enormous. Not only does he look different, but the entire vibe is different, and it helps take Sisko to another level as a character. He also finally gets a promotion from commander to captain, and it seems like the power dynamics shifted behind-the-scenes a bit, too.