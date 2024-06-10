Star Trek: Discovery's Blu Del Barrio Had Wishes For Adira That Never Came True

When "Star Trek: Discovery" signed off last month, it left a few character arcs hanging. That's because the show's cancellation wasn't announced until season 5 had already wrapped, leading to a season finale that was reworked into a series finale with the help of quick rewrites and some additional footage.

Luckily, several main characters still got their happy ending despite the Paramount+ bait-and-switch, and Blu del Barrio's ensign Adira Tal was one of them. Adira joined the Discovery crew as an orphan with a Trill symbiont for a boyfriend. By season 5's ending, Adira had come into their own as a member of the crew, found a family in the form of parent figures Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz), and amicably ended things with their partner, Gray (Ian Alexander), after he was separated from them and placed into a body of his own.

Adira ends up helping out with a major mission during the climax of "Discovery" season 5 and even shares a sweet moment with their adopted dad, Stamets, before the show ends. They're also included in a sweet crew reunion flashback scene later in Captain Burnham's (Sonequa Martin-Green) life, which I would guess is the bittersweet sequence that left the actor giggling behind the scenes. When asked whether or not the actor was satisfied with Adira's arc in an interview with TrekMovie.com ahead of the finale, del Barrio said, "I think that I am satisfied where Adira leaves off [...] I think I got kind of lucky with how their story played out in season 5 and where they ended up."