Before Spider-Man, Tom Holland Was In A Bleak Movie About Nuclear War That's Streaming For Free

Tom Holland is having a record year. He starred in the two biggest movies of 2026 — "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" and "The Odyssey" — and is earning widespread critical praise for his performances. But back in 2013, four years before he first suited up as Spider-Man, Holland was an up-and-coming actor looking for his big break. Nuclear war/romantic drama "How I Live Now" wasn't it, but it remains an interesting entry in the young star's filmography, and you can stream it for free on Tubi.

There are some brilliantly harrowing, doom-laden movies about nuclear war. And there are movies like "How I Live Now," which use the nuclear apocalypse merely as a backdrop for a more personal story. Unlike something like "Threads," the apocalyptic TV movie that shook Britain to its core in the 1980s, "How I Live Now" isn't interested in snapping audiences out of their complacency about the devastating power of thermonuclear weapons. Instead, it's interested in telling a love story and giving then-little-known actors a chance to shine. As director Kevin Macdonald told The Playlist in 2013, "[The film] was designed, financially, to be with no name actors at all. [star, Saoirse Ronan] so wanted to do it [...] Everybody else in this will be unknown, never having acted before."

One of those "unknowns" was Holland, who had actually acted before. In fact, Holland had already delivered arguably his best performance in 2012's "The Impossible." Clearly, Macdonald was unaware. Had he been, he might have spoken a little more highly of the British actor and perhaps even used him more in "How I Live Now." Whether that would have helped, however, remains unclear, as the movie didn't make much of an impact upon its 2013 debut.