The Marvel/Star Wars Comic Book Crossover Has One Giant Problem

In 1945, a struggling Universal Pictures sold a quarter of the studio to British industrialist J. Arthur Rank, hoping that what wound up being a four-way merger would change the company's fortunes. The opposite occurred. New studio head William Goetz's attempt to make more prestige films almost led to a declaration of bankruptcy. Typically, the company could lean on its Universal Monsters film series, but those movies were waning in popularity. So, the desperate studio enlisted its bankable comedy duo of Bud Abbott and Lou Costello to team up with the likes of Frankenstein, Dracula, and The Wolf Man. The resulting "Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein" wound up being the highest grossing movie featuring The Monster since James Whale's original 1931 "Frankenstein" adaptation. The revival was short-lived, but Universal got a much-needed hit.

In the years since, crossover events have been employed to juice renewed interest in struggling franchises. Think "Alien vs. Predator," "Freddy vs. Jason," or "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." We've seen this done on television and, most frequently, in comic books. In the latter medium, crossovers aren't necessarily a sign of desperation. Marvel was on an upswing when it mashed together a big chunk of its roster for "Secret Wars" in 1984. And oddities like "Superman vs. Muhammad Ali" or The Avengers dropping by "Late Night with David Letterman" were just-for-fun larks.

As for the just announced, Kevin Smith-penned "Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles," which will launch in January 2027? This feels ultra-sweaty. When I was eight years old, the idea of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia joining forces with Spider-Man, Captain America, and the Hulk would've been sweet. But with both film franchises scrambling commercially, I'm inclined to view this as a hail mary.