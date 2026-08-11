Tom Holland Lost A Major War Movie Role Because Of A Disastrous Box Office Flop

Tom Holland will forever be Spider-Man for an entire generation of fans who grew up on his Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. But outside of his superhero exploits, the actor has struggled to land box office hits. That looks to be changing after Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" ruled the box office, but it hasn't been an easy road for Holland. At one point, the British star might have missed out on a major war movie because he was busy. Doing what? Making a box office flop, of course.

Turns out Holland was likely in talks to star in Sam Mendes' one-take war pic triumph "1917." Designed to look as though it was filmed in a single shot from beginning to end, the 2019 film is a modern war classic that doesn't just rely on technical flourishes to succeed; it also delivers an emotional story. It follows British soldiers Lance Corporal Thomas Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) and Lance Corporal William Schofield (George MacKay) as they embark on a suicide mission behind enemy lines with the lives of their fellow fighters (and Blake's older brother) hanging in the balance. Cinematographer Roger Deakins lends his exceptional eye to the film, making for a gripping emotional story that's also a technical marvel.

Even more impressive is the fact that this World War I epic was a box office success, making $446 million on a $96 million budget — and Tom Holland could have been right in the center of it all. Instead, he was obligated to star in "Chaos Walking," a dystopian sci-fi actioner that earned similarly dystopian reviews and made just $26.5 million on a budget of between $100 and $125 million.