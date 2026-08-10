House Of The Dragon Season 3's Best Book Change Was All About Aegon
After a universally acclaimed first season of "A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms" that seemed to unite the seven realms (or nine, depending on who you ask) in praise, the third season of "House of the Dragon" was quite polarizing. /Film's own review found Season 3 to be bigger and darker than past seasons, but not entirely successful. Sure, there are great moments and spectacular battles to be found, but also a lot of meandering thanks to pacing that somehow both dragged and also rushed things. The season makes several weird adaptation choices, including proving George R.R. Martin right with one particularly puzzling death scene, but also makes some genius changes that make the show a phenomenal viewing experience. (Who could forget the hilarious death of Ormund Hightower?)
One of the biggest and best changes in the season has to do with one Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), Second of His Name. Season 3 rewrites his entire story after he escapes King's Landing with Larys Strong. Rather than going straight to Dragonstone and taking over the island while his wife and children all died back in the capital, the show sends Aegon II on an odd journey of self-discovery throughout the season. This results in some of the funniest moments of "House of the Dragon," as Aegon II gains humility before actually embracing his role as a leader.
The first few episodes of Season 3, when Aegon II is basically a whiny crybaby complaining about his every misfortune, are funny in a way this specific show hasn't been, bringing to mind Jack Gleeson's best work as Joffrey in "Game of Thrones." Aegon is humiliated at every turn, treated like scum, and he can do nothing but bite his tongue and take it all in — until he doesn't.
Aegon II suddenly became a king you can root for
The way Aegon is portrayed in Season 2 is not entirely villainous. If it wasn't for the completely unnecessary show-original addition of him being a rapist who likes to bet on his illegitimate child fighting in the pits, the guy is likable enough. He does not want to be king, and despises being used as a puppet by his mother and grandfather. He even tries to be a good king once he takes the throne, only to be shut down by Otto Hightower. This is when he becomes a drunk and a fool.
In Season 3, Aegon has hit rock bottom, betrayed by his own brother and with no one to ask for help. Episode 7 in particular is an acting showcase from Tom Glynn-Carney, who manages to make Aegon someone you want to root for even if it means the downfall of Rhaenyra. Seeing this half-dead guy with a burnt face, with his half-dead dragon, proclaiming he's gonna take his throne back is a little sad ... but also kind of exciting. Then, in a great scene cooked up specifically for the finale, he finally confronts his brother, achieving his big goal for the season.
But rather than just take revenge and kill him, Aegon sees how weirdly sad and pathetic Aemond has become in his time at Harrenhal. Glynn-Carney's delivery of "I'm alive! Imbecile" is utterly hilarious and almost Joker-like, but when he commands his brother to help him take his throne back, you can almost believe he actually has a chance to succeed.
No, Aegon II is not the best choice to lead the Seven Kingdoms — though Rhaenyra isn't making it easy to support her. But with the show taking fascinating swings like this that aren't in the book, it's hard not to root for Aegon to at least give it a go.