House Of The Dragon Season 3's Best Book Change Was All About Aegon

After a universally acclaimed first season of "A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms" that seemed to unite the seven realms (or nine, depending on who you ask) in praise, the third season of "House of the Dragon" was quite polarizing. /Film's own review found Season 3 to be bigger and darker than past seasons, but not entirely successful. Sure, there are great moments and spectacular battles to be found, but also a lot of meandering thanks to pacing that somehow both dragged and also rushed things. The season makes several weird adaptation choices, including proving George R.R. Martin right with one particularly puzzling death scene, but also makes some genius changes that make the show a phenomenal viewing experience. (Who could forget the hilarious death of Ormund Hightower?)

One of the biggest and best changes in the season has to do with one Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), Second of His Name. Season 3 rewrites his entire story after he escapes King's Landing with Larys Strong. Rather than going straight to Dragonstone and taking over the island while his wife and children all died back in the capital, the show sends Aegon II on an odd journey of self-discovery throughout the season. This results in some of the funniest moments of "House of the Dragon," as Aegon II gains humility before actually embracing his role as a leader.

The first few episodes of Season 3, when Aegon II is basically a whiny crybaby complaining about his every misfortune, are funny in a way this specific show hasn't been, bringing to mind Jack Gleeson's best work as Joffrey in "Game of Thrones." Aegon is humiliated at every turn, treated like scum, and he can do nothing but bite his tongue and take it all in — until he doesn't.