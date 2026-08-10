Does The Dog Die In The Last House? Cassidy's Fate Explained

Spoilers for "The Last House" follow.

A new Netflix original arrived over the weekend, and despite having a neat premise and two strong lead actors, the results are kind of lousy. "The Last House" is a sci-fi thriller that feels like it was likely penned during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, because it deals with a family trapped in their homes.

One day, it starts raining in Seattle (and, presumably, the entire world!), and husband Jason (Wagner Moura) and wife Ann (Greta Lee) and their kids discover they can't escape their suburban home. The door won't open and when they try to smash the windows, the broken glass quickly restores itself. They assume this will be a temporary problem, but it ends up being pretty damn permanent.

And oh yeah, the family has a dog. The dog, an beautiful elderly golden named Cassidy, seems doomed from the start simply because we know the family will inevitably run out of food and provisions. To make things worse, Cassidy is fed pills daily for his aging heart, and sure enough, those pills are bound to run out. So does poor Cassidy die? Sadly, yes. And it's a bummer.