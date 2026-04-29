5 Most Exciting Netflix Movies Premiering In Summer 2026

This summer is shaping up to be a big one for Hollywood. Exciting smaller movies like "Obsession," "Backrooms," "The Death of Robin Hood," and "The Invite" are scheduled alongside tentpoles like "The Mandalorian and Grogu," "Toy Story 5," "The Odyssey," and "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," which should make theater owners happy after a rough few years at the box office. But as much as we love to see movies on the big screen, it's also nice to kick back and stream something at home every once in a while.

Netflix has revealed its slate of summer 2026 movies, and we've combed through the list to highlight five entries that we're particularly enthusiastic about. With apologies to the atrocious-looking Sacha Baron Cohen comedy "Ladies First," the Kevin Hart comedy "72 Hours," and the Millie Bobby Brown-led sequel "Enola Holmes 3," none of those made the cut (although the "Enola Holmes" films are harmless enough). Instead, we have a documentary, two romantic comedies, a sci-fi movie, and a thriller that might pique your interest on a casual Sunday afternoon.