Does The Dog Die In Evil Dead Burn?

Spoilers for "Evil Dead Burn" follow.

"Evil Dead Burn" is finally here (check out our review), and there's only one question on everyone's mind: Does the dog die? Okay, maybe that isn't the only question on everyone's mind, but I'm sure some people are wondering about it, especially if they're dog lovers who tend to find such a concept a tad upsetting. I count myself in this category. While I have absolutely no problems watching human beings get slaughtered in horror movies, whenever a dog (or any animal, really) meets a tragic end in one of these films, it bums me out. What can I say — I like dogs more than people.

If you feel similar, I must warn you that, yes, the dog does die in "Evil Dead Burn." In fact, this poor pooch dies multiple times. In "Evil Dead Burn," recent widow Alice (Souheila Yacoub) retreats a crumbling house with her in-laws after her husband is killed in a car accident. Unfortunately, the various members of Alice's husband's family soon become possessed by those pesky Deadites and start wreaking havoc. The first to be possessed is Edgar (Erroll Shand), Alice's husband's father. During a tense scene where the family is gathered around a dinner table, Max, the family dog, keeps whining for attention. It culminates in a shocking moment where Edgar violently stabs the dog to death with a piece of cutlery. But that's not the last time we see poor Max.