Shining Girls Actor Wagner Moura Talks About The Electric Vibe On Set [Interview]

I think it is fair to say that your character has a drinking problem in this show. How did you approach that aspect when it came to developing this character?

Well, first of all, I think that was great to have. It adds a lot of layers to the character. In the beginning of the show, we meet Dan, we see that he's troubled, that he's coming from a leave of absence. We don't quite know why. But from episode 3 on, we start to know more about him: That he's raising his kid by himself, that he has this issue with alcohol — which is not a very uncommon situation for journalists, especially back then in the day, when you were working nonstop. It was a very common thing.

My favorite thing in the show is the relationship between Kirby and Dan, because I think that they're both very troubled characters and they recognize in each other similar wounds and they're both characters that are trying to get their lives back on track. In the beginning, for Dan, it's more like a professional thing. He wants to crack that story in order to become the journalist that he used to be. He was a guy who had his own column. But after he meets Kirby, things become more personal. It's very important for him to help that woman to have her voice back, to get her life back on track. And by doing that, his life goes back on track again. So I think it's very well written, and I love the way that they approach each other in a very slow [way]. They don't open up to the other immediately, but slow. They start to see each other as people with similar issues, and it's a beautiful relationship.

Sometimes actors work well together because they have similar methods of working, and other times they work well together despite having drastically different ways of approaching the job. What was the dynamic between you and Elisabeth Moss, on an acting level?

It was perfect, because I think we have very similar ways to approach a scene, which is basically not knowing exactly what's going to happen. It's not that you read the scene and you're like, "Oh, this is what's going to happen. This is how I should behave." Let's see what happens! She is exactly that kind of actress. And as a director, too, when she directed the episodes, it was great because she let me free to explore. The best thing for an actor is to feel that the director is not judging you, that the director doesn't want you to nail it, but "No, let's explore it." So some scenes, we started by doing it in a [certain] way, and then it just shifted to a different place, which I love. Lizzie is exactly that kind of actor.