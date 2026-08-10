Before Avengers: Infinity War, Tom Holland And Benedict Cumberbatch Were In This Forgotten Historical Drama

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Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch have become true anchors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, respectively. In 2018, their characters crossed paths in "Avengers: Infinity War," which became a $2 billion box office sensation, teeing up the even bigger "Avengers: Endgame." But before they squared off against Thanos, Holland and Cumberbatch teamed up for a largely forgotten historical drama. One that deserved a better fate than the one it got.

Premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017, "The Current War" is a drama directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon ("The Town that Dreaded Sundown") all about the war to bring electricity to the world. Unfortunately, the movie faced several major hurdles along its road to release.

The movie stars Cumberbatch as Thomas Edison and Michael Shannon as George Westinghouse. It tells the story of the rivalry between these great inventors of the industrial age over whose electrical system would power the new century. Backed by J.P. Morgan, Edison dazzles the world by lighting Manhattan. But Westinghouse, aided by Nikola Tesla, has seen fatal flaws in Edison's direct current design. Westinghouse and Tesla, meanwhile, bet everything on risky and dangerous alternating current. Holland plays Samuel Insull, an associate of Edison's.

Reviewing it out of TIFF, /Film's Chris Evangelista called "The Current War" a "visually inventive biopic that burns out." The problem is that, despite star power from the likes of Holland, Cumberbatch, and Shannon, the cut shown at TIFF wasn't the one Gomez-Rejon envisioned. That was just the start of this movie's problems, which can pretty much all be traced back to none other than Harvey Weinstein.