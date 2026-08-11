This 2022 Western Series That Flew Under Everyone's Radar Deserves A Second Season

You'd think that in a post-"Yellowstone" world, an original Western series with a unique spin on the genre might do well enough to warrant a few seasons. Alas, the AMC+ series "That Dirty Black Bag" remains an underseen Western with great reviews that only lasted a single season.

The show is a riff on the best Spaghetti Westerns, played out over eight episodes and starring Dominic Cooper, who previously fronted Seth Rogen's controversial neo-Western "Preacher." Douglas Booth co-stars in the series, which was created by Mauro Aragoni, Silvia Ebreul and Marcello Izzo — all of whom were relatively green when they came to the show. Aragoni had directed multiple short films, and Izzo had worked as a second unit/assistant director on several series and films. But "That Dirty Black Bag" was the trio's first major collaboration for a United States streamer.

Like classic Spaghetti Westerns of old, the series was filmed in Italy and Spain, with Morocco also serving as a location. But "That Dirty Black Bag" also tried to modernize the genre. It sees Cooper's sheriff face off against a merciless headhunter known for literally beheading his bounties and stuffing their noggins in the titular bag. In simple terms, then, this AMC+ show is an unapologetically violent affair. But that doesn't mean it sacrifices the knowing humor of classic Spaghetti Westerns. In fact, its mix of dark humor, gruesome spectacle, and streaming-age premium drama storytelling won over critics. It's a shame, then, that it didn't win over audiences enough to secure a second season.