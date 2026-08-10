Liam Neeson's Underrated 2023 Action Movie With An F1 Star Is A Netflix Hidden Gem

Liam Neeson was embarrassed when he first read the script for "Taken." Little did he know it would alter the trajectory of his acting career for good, beginning the age of the Old Man Liam Neeson action thriller. You know the movie. Neeson is a grizzled veteran of some sort, eager to lead a quiet life but relentlessly pulled back into action to avenge horrific misdeeds carried out by faceless thugs. But 2023's "In the Land of Saints and Sinners" is not your average Old Man Neeson outing. In fact, it's a bit of a hidden gem on Netflix.

That's not to say the film strays too far from the standard Neeson action formula. He's still a badass, and he's still forced to embrace his violent side despite wanting to lead a quieter existence. But there are several things that set "In the Land of Saints and Sinners" apart. For one thing, this time Neeson's not going up against a band of generic goons but "F1" star and fellow Irish actor Kerry Condon, who in this film plays a vengeful IRA member hiding out in a small town.

"Saints and Sinners" was directed by Robert Lorenz, who previously oversaw Neeson's Clint Eastwood-esque 2021 film "The Marksman." But their 2023 collaboration was a slightly more serious affair that premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival before hitting Netflix in April 2024. Since then, it's sat quietly on the streamer's servers. Much like Neeson's retired hitman, however, it's just waiting for you to pluck it out of obscurity.