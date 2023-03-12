We Love Jamie Lee Curtis, But Banshees Of Inisherin Star Kerry Condon Should Have Won An Oscar

Best Supporting Actress was probably the most unpredictable category at the 95th Academy Awards. Across the many months of precursor awards, not a single woman stood out from the pack. Angela Bassett took home the prize at the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards. Kerry Condon took home the BAFTA. Jamie Lee Curtis won the SAG. Keke Palmer and Dolly De Leon took home critics group prizes. On the one hand, it's refreshing to not know for sure what name will be read when the envelope gets open. Suspense is so rare with our current awards season.

What this uncertainty also does is get your hopes up that your favorite in the category has a chance to win, because they actually do. Well, my hopes were dashed this year when it was revealed that Jamie Lee Curtis won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." I have nothing against Curtis as an actor. She has a career of phenomenal performances, and I understand the want to give her a legacy Oscar. But I also happen to be opposed to the notion of legacy Oscars. You aren't awarding a career. You are awarding a performance.

In my estimation, the supporting performance of the year — regardless of gender — came from Kerry Condon for her work in "The Banshees of Inisherin." In an awards landscape that was expectedly dominated by "Everything Everywhere" across the board, I hoped that Condon winning here would not just be a recognition for her astounding work but for "The Banshees of Inisherin" to be recognized at all. Alas, it was not meant to be.