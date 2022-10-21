The Banshees Of Inisherin Star Kerry Condon Stands Out While Blending In [Exclusive Interview]

This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

Siobhán really struggles with isolation on Inisherin, and I was wondering if it was isolating for you as well, filming sort of in a remote location. Did you have much access to the outside world?

The initial first part of the movie, I didn't feel isolation. Because the first part of the movie that we shot was just me and Colin in our house and we did that for three weeks straight. So that was a really great way to start. I could bond with Colin, and we would establish the brother-sister relationship very early on in this almost daily existence.

When we moved then to the other island is when we started to shoot the stuff in the pub, and we started to shoot in Brendan's character's house and stuff that I was disconnected from Pádraic a little bit. I also had that scene where the policeman says, "Oh, no wonder no one likes you. You're an awful strange woman. No wonder no one likes you." So I felt when we got there, then those kind of vibes started to creep into me.

Whereas on the other island, it was more of a spiritual, beautiful feeling. But of course, the script has both elements, and I felt like I experienced both elements — that on the other island the wave seemed much more aggressive, and it was a bigger island. So we were all more spread out. Whereas on the other island, we were so close to each other. I mean, I'd see Colin running down the road every time I'd leave the house, or I'd see Brendan somewhere else, whereas we were very spread out to each other. And so it started to feel a little bit lonely to me.

And then I suppose I just subconsciously probably leaned into that loneliness and started to look for confirmation that, "Yeah, no one likes me, nobody on the shoot likes me." Which is ridiculous, because, obviously, loads of people were nice to me.

Strangely enough, my mother came to visit and one of my really good friends, Claire, came to visit, too, and we were sea swimming and having this beautiful time, but there was just a sadness to the story that you can't really deny. And I felt it a little bit.