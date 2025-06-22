This Liam Neeson Action Thriller On Hulu Is A Must-Watch For Taken Fans

Back in 2008, Liam Neeson pivoted into unlikely action movie stardom with "Taken," and ever since it seems as though he's been suspended in a kind of sisyphean purgatory wherein he has to star in the same movie over and over again. Repeatedly pushing that particular boulder up a hill has produced mixed results, but a recent Neeson actioner that's currently taking over Hulu is actually one of the better examples.

Ever since he was reintroduced to audiences as a man with "a very particular set of skills," Neeson has fronted "Taken" clone after "Taken" clone, and some of them have actually been alright. Films like "Unknown," "Non-Stop," "The Commuter," and "Cold Pursuit" were never going to be complete duds as long as Neeson was handing out his specific brand of dad-centric ass kickery. These "old man Liam Neeson action films" as they've become known, certainly aren't without their charms and in the case of 2012's "The Grey" and 2023's "In the Land of Saints and Sinners" are actually quite good.

If you scroll through Neeson's Rotten Tomatoes page, there's a marked break between his "Fresh" and "Rotten" projects, whereby 1996's "Michael Collins" and its 78% critic score sits just above 2024's "Absolution" and its 55% critic score. Believe it or not, that's only 5% less than the movie that started it all: "Taken" (which for some reason isn't included on the man's RT filmography). A similar RT score in't the only things these two movies have in common, as fans of Neeson's 2008 action transformation are sure to get something out of "Absolution."