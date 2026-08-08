Florence Pugh's Wrestling Movie With Dwayne Johnson Is A Must-Watch On Prime Video

Florence Pugh is one of the biggest movie stars around. That's thanks to her obvious good taste in parts and projects, as well as her talent leading her to work with some big name directors and franchises. She's appeared in films as varied (and as successful) as Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two," Greta Gerwig's "Little Women," and has even joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Yelena Belova/Black Widow, who can currently be seen in this summer's "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." As with most actors who rise steadily to stardom, it's tricky to pinpoint an exact film or role that counts as their big breakout. For example, do we say "Bad Boys" was when Will Smith became a movie star, or is it more accurate to give "Independence Day" that credit?

For Pugh, it's probably Ari Aster's "Midsommar" that hoisted her into the big leagues, given how buzzworthy and disturbing it was. Yet a few months before Pugh starred in that 2019 horror film, she appeared in "Fighting with My Family," in which she portrayed a woman with a pretty significant following of her own: Saraya-Jade Bevis, who wrestles under the name Paige for WWE. Called Saraya Knight in the film, Pugh really stands out in the role, so much so that it likely would've helped her become a big star even if "Midsommar" hadn't been just around the corner. It certainly doesn't hurt that she's the lead of an ensemble which includes the likes of Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Jack Lowden, Vince Vaughn, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who plays himself. Though it obviously appeals to wrestling fans and WWE aficionados, "Fighting with My Family" is a delight on multiple levels, making it a must-watch now that it's streaming on Prime Video.