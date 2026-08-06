Sam Neill Filmed A Top Secret Legend Of Zelda Movie Role Before He Died

So far, it's seemed like the live-action "Legend of Zelda" movie was focusing on relative newcomers in its casting. That ends now, as Deadline is reporting that the film, itself directed by Wes Ball ("The Maze Runner," "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"), will also include one of the last appearances by the late Sam Neill following his passing earlier this summer.

It's currently unknown what role Neill played before his passing, but he is joined by Uli Latukefu in the role of Ganondorf, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link, and Bo Bragason as Princess Zelda. Deadline also reports that "Severance" star Dichen Lachman and "The Handmaid's Tale" star Yvonne Strahovski will likewise appear in the film. Sources tell Deadline that Lachman is playing Impa — a member of the shadowy Sheikah tribe that guards Hyrule's royal family and a character who's been everything from Zelda's nanny to the Kakariko Village chief depending on the "Legend of Zelda" video game. Meanwhile, Deadline reports that Strahovski is set to play a queen character, which is likely to be the Queen of Hyrule, i.e. Zelda's mother.

As for Neill, the sky is the limit. It's unlikely that he'll play a very prominent role, as that might break immersion if Ball is going for lesser known actors in the bigger roles. Hence, he may play Zelda's father, the King of Hyrule, or possibly a smaller role more focused on his voice than his face. If that is the case, I propose two alternatives: Neill will either be the Great Deku Tree, the giant living tree that guards the forest the Koroks live in, or the voice of the old man in every "Legend of Zelda" game that kicks off the adventure — the "It's dangerous to go alone! Take this!" guy.